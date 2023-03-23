The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $96,054,000 after acquiring an additional 85,989 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.58 and a 200-day moving average of $303.62. The company has a market cap of $286.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

