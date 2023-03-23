The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CEO Acquires $1,335,500.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

