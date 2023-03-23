The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) PT Raised to GBX 173

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 132 ($1.62) to GBX 173 ($2.12) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEBB. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The Pebble Group Price Performance

Shares of PEBB stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Pebble Group has a one year low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.60). The company has a market capitalization of £197.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 1.45.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

