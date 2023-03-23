The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The Pebble Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:PEBB opened at GBX 118 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The Pebble Group has a 12 month low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £197.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.56.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

