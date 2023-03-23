The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

SO stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

