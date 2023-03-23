The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

