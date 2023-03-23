The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

