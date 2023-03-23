Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get NOV alerts:

Institutional Trading of NOV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Stock Down 4.0 %

NOV stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.