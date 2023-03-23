Traders Buy High Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $782.72 million, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.52. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Rover Group by 3,225.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,436,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

