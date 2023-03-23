Traders Buy Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.97 on Thursday. JOANN has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

