Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.