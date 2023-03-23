Transform Wealth LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 11.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Ameren by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

