Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $16.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Tronox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Tronox Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tronox by 184.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 156,971 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Tronox by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 255.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 115,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after buying an additional 3,543,043 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROX opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. Tronox has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.