Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

