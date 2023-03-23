Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $61.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

