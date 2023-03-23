Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 160

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trustpilot Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.10) on Tuesday. Trustpilot Group has a 1 year low of GBX 51.85 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 162.90 ($2.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The stock has a market cap of £373.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2,986.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.58.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,082.88 ($6,242.02). Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

