UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

TWNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Hostess Brands stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,123,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,736,000 after purchasing an additional 85,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,776 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.