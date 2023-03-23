Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 330,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $286.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.