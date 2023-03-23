Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lowered by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 42,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $185.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

