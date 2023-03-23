United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

UPS opened at $185.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.