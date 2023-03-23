United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $212.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $219.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

