United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 30.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,053.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 9,658 shares of company stock worth $71,775 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Articles

