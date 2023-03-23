UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of UTSI opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

