Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.70 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

