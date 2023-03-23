Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

