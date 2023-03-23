Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

VNQ stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.