Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,247,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VTV stock opened at $133.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.34. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

