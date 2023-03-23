Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VAR1 opened at €23.32 ($25.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.35. Varta has a 52 week low of €21.60 ($23.23) and a 52 week high of €99.90 ($107.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.84.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.