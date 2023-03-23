Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $413.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.