Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) versus Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Head to Head Comparison

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -40.97% -37.30% Gold Reserve N/A -18.18% -17.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Gold and Gold Reserve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.04) -13.25 Gold Reserve $90,000.00 1,327.33 -$10.60 million ($0.11) -10.91

Vista Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Reserve. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Reserve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vista Gold and Gold Reserve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 324.53%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Gold Reserve on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

About Gold Reserve

(Get Rating)

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.