Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $22.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.11.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $14.00 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after acquiring an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 540,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after acquiring an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,636 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

