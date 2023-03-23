Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $376,294,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after buying an additional 9,150,636 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,435,488.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,436,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 1,436,938 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 240,844.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,354,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,179,000 after buying an additional 1,353,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

