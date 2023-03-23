W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.
W. P. Carey Price Performance
Shares of WPC opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.
