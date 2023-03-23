Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

