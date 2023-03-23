Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of GOSS opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 440,500 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,322.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 677,683 shares of company stock worth $746,613. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

