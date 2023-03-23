Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 66,657 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

