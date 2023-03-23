Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,533 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.36% of Comerica worth $31,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

