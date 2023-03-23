Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $31.28 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 780,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

