Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 38,663 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,663 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.12% of Avantor worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 39.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Avantor by 20.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 442.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $599,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Insider Activity

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

