Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,119 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Options Solutions LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $154.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

