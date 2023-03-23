Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to Equal Weight

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on STRO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after buying an additional 1,051,649 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,946,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 687,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

