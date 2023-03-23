Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $597.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $609.00 to $597.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.

ELV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $465.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

