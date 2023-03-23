WeWork (NYSE:WE) PT Lowered to $3.00

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $7.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 216.29% from the stock’s current price.

WeWork Trading Down 11.4 %

WE opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $690.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.65. WeWork has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WeWork will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

About WeWork

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the second quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

