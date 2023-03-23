WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$6,449,636.63 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 103,343 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$62.41 ($41.89), for a total transaction of A$6,449,636.63 ($4,328,615.19).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Richard White sold 101,584 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$63.50 ($42.62), for a total transaction of A$6,450,584.00 ($4,329,251.01).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Richard White sold 83,209 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$62.01 ($41.62), for a total transaction of A$5,159,790.09 ($3,462,946.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

About WiseTech Global

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.1%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry worldwide. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations. It provides customs declaration management and related international trade, customs compliance and warehouse, customs management, freight forwarding, warehousing, transport, customs clearance, tracking, shipping and port logistics software solutions, cloud-enabled customs compliance, freight forwarding software, trade compliance, container optimization, and parcel, less than truckload and logistics transportation management, as well as freight rate management, ocean freight rate management, container yard/terminal management, and messaging integration software solutions.

