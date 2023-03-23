Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Price Performance

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Yandex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yandex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 86.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.