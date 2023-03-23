YouGov (LON:YOU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,640 ($20.14) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YOU. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.14) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

YouGov Stock Up 8.2 %

YouGov stock opened at GBX 995 ($12.22) on Tuesday. YouGov has a twelve month low of GBX 770 ($9.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,400 ($17.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 950.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 953.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

