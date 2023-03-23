Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 90,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,371,000 after acquiring an additional 48,206 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $176.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

