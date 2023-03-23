Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

