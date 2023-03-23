Zhang Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,438 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,089 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,440. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4 %

SJM stock opened at $151.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.41 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.30.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.