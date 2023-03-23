Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

